Oman reports 556 new cases

Muscat: The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 556 new cases of Covid-19 on Monday, bringing the total number of cases registered in the Sultanate to 147, 423.

MOH reported one Covid 19-related death\, taking the total death toll to 1,609.

The total recovery cases reached 136, 770, including 1, 341 on Monday, or 93 percent of the total cases reported.

Forty-four people were hospitalized during the past 24 hours, taking the total number of inpatients in hospitals to 268, including 86 in Intensive Care Units (ICUs).

 

