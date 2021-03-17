CORONAVIRUS Local Main 

Oman reports 548 new cases, three deaths

Muscat: The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 548 new cases of Covid-19 on Wednesday, bringing the total number of cases registered in the Sultanate to 148, 558.

MOH reported three Covid 19-related deaths, taking the total death toll to 1,617.

The total recovery cases reached 137, 544, which is 93 percent of the total cases reported.

Fifty people were hospitalized during the past 24 hours, taking the total number of inpatients in hospitals to 291, including 82 in Intensive Care Units (ICUs).

 

