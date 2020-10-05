CORONAVIRUS Local Main 

Oman reports 544 new cases, 8 deaths

Oman Observer

Muscat: The Ministry of Health (MOH) on Monday announced 544 new COVID-19 cases and eight deaths.

The total number of positive Covid-19 cases in the Sultanate has reached 101, 814, while the number of recoveries stood at 90,600, which is 88.9 percent of the cases reported.

The total number of Covid-19 related deaths stood at 985.

The Ministry also pointed out that 64 cases were hospitalized over the past 24 hours, adding that the total number of current hospitalized COVID-19-infected patients stands at 535, of which 207 are in intensive care units (ICU).

 

 

 

 

 

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232. https://www.omanobserver.om/ is now on Telegram. Join our channel https://t.me/OmanObserverNews in your Telegram and stay updated

observer has 8134 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

‘Young boy’ Ronaldo still hungry for glory

Oman Observer Comments Off on ‘Young boy’ Ronaldo still hungry for glory

Sultanate at Dubai investment forum

Oman Observer Comments Off on Sultanate at Dubai investment forum

1 killed, 4 injured in Salalah accident

Kaushalendra Singh Comments Off on 1 killed, 4 injured in Salalah accident