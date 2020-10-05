Oman reports 544 new cases, 8 deaths

Muscat: The Ministry of Health (MOH) on Monday announced 544 new COVID-19 cases and eight deaths.

The total number of positive Covid-19 cases in the Sultanate has reached 101, 814, while the number of recoveries stood at 90,600, which is 88.9 percent of the cases reported.

The total number of Covid-19 related deaths stood at 985.

The Ministry also pointed out that 64 cases were hospitalized over the past 24 hours, adding that the total number of current hospitalized COVID-19-infected patients stands at 535, of which 207 are in intensive care units (ICU).