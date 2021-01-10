Oman reports 538 new cases, three deaths

Muscat: The Ministry of Health (MOH) on Sunday reported 538 new cases of Covid-19, bringing the total number of cases registered in the Sultanate to 130,608.

MOH reported three new Covid 19-related deaths, bringing the total death toll to 1,508.

The total recovery cases reached 122, 867 which is 94.1 % of the total recovery rate.

Four patients were hospitalized during the past 24 hours, taking the total number of inpatients in hospitals to 56, including 24 in Intensive Care Units (ICUs).