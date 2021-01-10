CORONAVIRUS Local Main 

Oman reports 538 new cases, three deaths

Oman Observer

Muscat: The Ministry of Health (MOH) on Sunday reported 538 new cases of Covid-19, bringing the total number of cases registered in the Sultanate to 130,608.

MOH reported three new Covid 19-related deaths, bringing the total death toll to 1,508.

The total recovery cases reached 122, 867 which is 94.1 % of the total recovery rate.

Four patients were hospitalized during the past 24 hours, taking the total number of inpatients in hospitals to 56, including  24 in Intensive Care Units (ICUs).

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232. https://www.omanobserver.om/ is now on Telegram. Join our channel https://t.me/OmanObserverNews in your Telegram and stay updated

observer has 9317 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

PACP cracks down on a company selling used parts as new

Oman Observer Comments Off on PACP cracks down on a company selling used parts as new

Industrial innovation forum on Monday

Oman Observer Comments Off on Industrial innovation forum on Monday

SMEs registered at end of October 2020 increase 13pc in Sultanate

Oman Observer Comments Off on SMEs registered at end of October 2020 increase 13pc in Sultanate