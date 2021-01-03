CORONAVIRUS Local Main 

Oman reports 537 cases, 2 new deaths

Muscat: The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 537  new cases of Covid-19 on Sunday, bringing the total number of cases registered in the Sultanate to 129,404.

MOH reported two new Covid 19-related deaths, bringing the total death toll to 1,501.

The total recovery cases reached 122, 266, which is 94.5 % of the total recovery rate.

Thirteen patients were hospitalized during the past 24 hours, taking the total number of inpatients in hospitals to 77, including 32 in Intensive Care Units (ICUs).

