Oman reports 536 new cases, 8 deaths

Muscat: The Ministry of Health announced 536 new cases of COVID 19  in the Sultanate, taking the total confirmed cases to 91, 196.

The number of recoveries stood at 84, 363, which is 92.5 percent of the total cases reported so far.

Eight new Covid-19 related death cases were reported on Wednesday, taking the total to 805.

The Ministry also pointed out that 65 cases were hospitalized over the past 24 hours, bringing the total of current hospitalized Covid-19-infected patients stands at 488, of which 179 are in intensive care units (ICU).  ONA

