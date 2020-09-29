Oman reports 528 new cases, 11 deaths

Muscat: The Ministry of Health (MOH) on Tuesday announced 528 new COVID-19 cases and 11 deaths.

The total number of positive Covid-19 cases in the Sultanate has reached 98, 585, while the number of recoveries stood at 88, 528, which is 89.7 percent of the cases reported.

The total number of Covid-19 related deaths stood at 935.

The Ministry also pointed out that 52 cases were hospitalized over the past 24 hours, adding that the total number of current hospitalized COVID-19-infected patients stands at 512, of which 190 are in intensive care units (ICU).