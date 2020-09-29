CORONAVIRUS Front Stories Local 

Oman reports 528 new cases, 11 deaths

Oman Observer

Muscat: The Ministry of Health (MOH) on Tuesday announced 528 new COVID-19 cases and 11 deaths.

The total number of positive Covid-19 cases in the Sultanate has reached 98, 585, while the number of recoveries stood at 88, 528, which is 89.7 percent of the cases reported.

The total number of Covid-19 related deaths stood at 935.

The Ministry also pointed out that 52 cases were hospitalized over the past 24 hours, adding that the total number of current hospitalized COVID-19-infected patients stands at 512, of which 190 are in intensive care units (ICU).

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232. https://www.omanobserver.om/ is now on Telegram. Join our channel https://t.me/OmanObserverNews in your Telegram and stay updated

observer has 8076 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

Sultanate has potential to be next fashion destination

Kabeer Yousuf Comments Off on Sultanate has potential to be next fashion destination

IORA praises Oman’s contribution

Oman Observer Comments Off on IORA praises Oman’s contribution

Hackers still targeting bank network: SWIFT

Oman Observer Comments Off on Hackers still targeting bank network: SWIFT