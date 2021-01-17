Oman reports 526 new cases; three deaths

Muscat: The Ministry of Health (MOH) on Sunday reported 526 new cases of Covid-19, bringing the total number of cases registered in the Sultanate to 131, 790.

MOH reported three Covid 19-related death, keeping the total death toll at 1,512.

The total recovery cases reached 124,067, or 94.1 percent of the total cases reported.

Thirteen patients were hospitalized during the past 24 hours, taking the total number of inpatients in hospitals to 69, including 21 in Intensive Care Units (ICUs).