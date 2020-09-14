Main Oman 

Oman reports 476 new cases, 10 deaths

Muscat: The Ministry of Health announced 476 new cases of Covid 19  in the Sultanate, taking the total number of positive Covid-19 cases to 90, 222.

The number of recoveries stood at 83, 928, which is 93 percent of the total cases reported so far.

Ten new Covid-19 related death cases were reported on Monday, taking the total to 790.

The Ministry also pointed out that 69 cases were hospitalized over the past 24 hours, bringing the total of current hospitalized Covid-19-infected patients stands at 497, of which 171 are in intensive care units (ICU).  ONA

