CORONAVIRUS Front Stories Local 

Oman reports 466 new cases, 13 deaths

Oman Observer

Muscat: The Ministry of Health (MOH) on Tuesday reported 466 new cases of Covid-19, bringing the total number of cases registered in the Sultanate to 113, 820.

MOH also reported 13 new Covid 19-related deaths, bringing the total death toll to 1,203.

The total recovery cases reached 99, 997, while the recovery rate dropped to 87.8%.

During the past 24 hours reached 49 people were hospitalized, taking the total number of inpatients to 435 cases, of which 182 cases are in Intensive Care Units (ICUs).

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232. https://www.omanobserver.om/ is now on Telegram. Join our channel https://t.me/OmanObserverNews in your Telegram and stay updated

observer has 8434 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

OCCI Tourism Committee discusses establishment of tourism association

Oman Observer Comments Off on OCCI Tourism Committee discusses establishment of tourism association

Taxi driver found dead in Qurm

Oman Observer Comments Off on Taxi driver found dead in Qurm

Boost to agriculture ties with Palestine

Oman Observer Comments Off on Boost to agriculture ties with Palestine