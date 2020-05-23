CORONAVIRUS Local Main 

Oman reports 463 new cases, total 7,257

Oman Observer

Muscat: The Ministry of Health (MOH) on Saturday announced 463 new confirmed cases with Covid-19, out of which are 210 Omanis and 253 residents, the ministry said.

This brings up the total number of Covid-19 cases in the Sultanate to 7,257.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) on Friday announced the death of two residents with Covid-19 aged 57 and 60 years. With this, the number of deaths registered in the Sultanate rose to 34.

Earlier on Friday, MOH announced the death of a citizen (70 years), taking the total to 32, and the death of an Omani woman (65 years), taking the total number of deaths in the country to 31.

It may be noted that the first Covid-19 death was reported in Oman on April 4.

“More deaths among residents are due to the delay in approaching health institutions and most of the deaths take place in the ICU as many of patients are late in seeking healthcare, also due to chronic symptoms and delay in reaching the hospital, ” the government said.

