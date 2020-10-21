CORONAVIRUS Local Main 

Oman reports 451 new cases, 15 deaths

Oman Observer

Muscat: The Ministry of Health (MOH) on Wednesday reported 451 new cases of Covid-19, bringing the total number of cases registered in the Sultanate to 111, 484.

MOH also reported 15 new Covid 19-related deaths, bringing the total death toll to 1,137.

The total recovery cases reached 97, 367, while the recovery rate dropped to 87.3%.

During the past 24 hours reached 47 people were hospitalized, taking the total number of inpatients to 480 cases, of whom 198 cases are in Intensive Care Units (ICUs).

 

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232. https://www.omanobserver.om/ is now on Telegram. Join our channel https://t.me/OmanObserverNews in your Telegram and stay updated

observer has 8372 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

Course makes them yoga teachers

Hammam Al Badi Comments Off on Course makes them yoga teachers

GulfAir resumes Salalah route for Khareef season

Kaushalendra Singh Comments Off on GulfAir resumes Salalah route for Khareef season

Expat bachelor evicted from residential building

Oman Observer Comments Off on Expat bachelor evicted from residential building