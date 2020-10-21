Oman reports 451 new cases, 15 deaths

Muscat: The Ministry of Health (MOH) on Wednesday reported 451 new cases of Covid-19, bringing the total number of cases registered in the Sultanate to 111, 484.

MOH also reported 15 new Covid 19-related deaths, bringing the total death toll to 1,137.

The total recovery cases reached 97, 367, while the recovery rate dropped to 87.3%.

During the past 24 hours reached 47 people were hospitalized, taking the total number of inpatients to 480 cases, of whom 198 cases are in Intensive Care Units (ICUs).