Oman reports 449 new cases, three deaths

Muscat: The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 1,059 new cases of Covid-19 on Monday, bringing the total number of cases registered in the Sultanate to 144,404.

MOH reported three Covid 19-related deaths, keeping the total death toll at 1,594.

The total recovery cases reached 134, 684, or 93.2 percent of the total cases reported.

Twenty-eight were hospitalized during the past 24 hours, taking the total number of inpatients in hospitals to 219, including 76 in Intensive Care Units (ICUs).