Oman reports 439 new cases, 8 deaths

Muscat: The Ministry of Health (MOH) on Tuesday reported 439 new cases of Covid-19, bringing the total number of cases registered in the Sultanate to 111, 033.

MOH also reported eight new Covid 19-related deaths, bringing the total death toll to 1,122.

The total recovery cases reached 96, 949, while the recovery rate dropped to 87.3%.

During the past 24 hours reached 50 people were hospitalized, taking the total number of inpatients to 501 cases, of whom 207 cases are in Intensive Care Units (ICUs).