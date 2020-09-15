Main Oman 

Oman reports 438 new cases, 7 deaths

Oman Observer

Muscat: The Ministry of Health announced 438 new cases of Covid 19  in the Sultanate, taking the total number of positive Covid-19 cases to 90, 660.

The number of recoveries stood at 84, 113, which is 92.7 percent of the total cases reported so far.

Seven new Covid-19 related death cases were reported on Monday, taking the total to 797.

The Ministry also pointed out that 62 cases were hospitalized over the past 24 hours, bringing the total of current hospitalized Covid-19-infected patients stands at 488, of which 184 are in intensive care units (ICU).  ONA

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232. https://www.omanobserver.om/ is now on Telegram. Join our channel https://t.me/OmanObserverNews in your Telegram and stay updated

observer has 7894 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

Here in this farm, you pick your own fruits from tree!

Mai Al Abri Comments Off on Here in this farm, you pick your own fruits from tree!

Celebrate but go easy and safe this Eid

Samuel Kutty Comments Off on Celebrate but go easy and safe this Eid

New water project for Jabal Akhdar

Hammam Al Badi Comments Off on New water project for Jabal Akhdar