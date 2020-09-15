Oman reports 438 new cases, 7 deaths

Muscat: The Ministry of Health announced 438 new cases of Covid 19 in the Sultanate, taking the total number of positive Covid-19 cases to 90, 660.

The number of recoveries stood at 84, 113, which is 92.7 percent of the total cases reported so far.

Seven new Covid-19 related death cases were reported on Monday, taking the total to 797.

The Ministry also pointed out that 62 cases were hospitalized over the past 24 hours, bringing the total of current hospitalized Covid-19-infected patients stands at 488, of which 184 are in intensive care units (ICU). ONA