Oman reports 427 new cases, three deaths

Muscat: The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 427 new cases of Covid-19 on Tuesday, bringing the total number of cases registered in the Sultanate to 144,831.

MOH reported three Covid 19-related deaths, keeping the total death toll at 1,597.

The total recovery cases reached 135,005, or 93.2 percent of the total cases reported.

Twenty-two people were hospitalized during the past 24 hours, taking the total number of inpatients in hospitals to 210, including 75 in Intensive Care Units (ICUs).