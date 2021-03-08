Oman reports 426 new cases, three deaths

Muscat: The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 426 new cases of Covid-19 on Tuesday, bringing the total number of cases registered in the Sultanate to 145,257.

MOH reported three Covid 19-related deaths, keeping the total death toll at 1,600.

The total recovery cases reached 135, 227, or 93.1 percent of the total cases reported.

Thirty people were hospitalized during the past 24 hours, taking the total number of inpatients in hospitals to 208, including 72 in Intensive Care Units (ICUs).