Oman reports 424 new cases, total 6,794

Muscat: The Ministry of Health (MOH) on Friday announced 424 new confirmed cases with Covid-19, out of which are 191 Omanis and 233 expatriates, the ministry said.

This brings up the total number of Covid-19 cases in the Sultanate to 6,794. The number of patients in hospitals is 122, including 32 in intensive care, the government said on Thursday.

The Ministry of Health on Friday announced the death of an Omani citizen (70-year-old) with coronavirus.

Early in the night, the ministry had announced the death of another Omani woman (65 years) with Covid-19, taking the total number of deaths in the country to 32. It may be noted that the first Covid-19 death was reported in Oman on April 4.

“More deaths among residents are due to the delay in approaching health institutions and most of the deaths take place in the ICU as many of patients are late in seeking healthcare, also due to chronic symptoms and delay in reaching the hospital, ” the government said.