Oman reports 422 new cases, 16 deaths

Muscat: The Ministry of Health (MOH) on Monday reported 422 new cases of Covid-19, bringing the total number of cases registered in the Sultanate to 113, 354.

MOH also reported 16 new Covid 19-related deaths, bringing the total death toll to 1,190.

The total recovery cases reached 99, 668, while the recovery rate dropped to 87.9%.

During the past 24 hours reached 43 people were hospitalized, taking the total number of inpatients to 439 cases, of which 182 cases are in Intensive Care Units (ICUs).

