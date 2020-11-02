CORONAVIRUS Main 

Oman reports 418 new cases, 10 deaths

Oman Observer

Muscat: The Ministry of Health (MOH) on Sunday reported 418 new cases of Covid-19, bringing the total number of cases registered in the Sultanate to 116, 152.

MOH also reported 10 new Covid 19-related deaths, bringing the total death toll to 1,256.

The total recovery cases reached 106, 195, while the recovery rate climbed to 91.4%.

During the past 24 hours reached 46 people were hospitalized, taking the total number of inpatients to 386 cases, of which 173 cases are in Intensive Care Units (ICUs).

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232. https://www.omanobserver.om/ is now on Telegram. Join our channel https://t.me/OmanObserverNews in your Telegram and stay updated

observer has 8499 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

Sultanate’s ambassador in UK receives OJA delegation

Oman Observer Comments Off on Sultanate’s ambassador in UK receives OJA delegation

ROP explains Muscat lockdown

Lakshmi Kothaneth Comments Off on ROP explains Muscat lockdown

Muscat Airport, PSQ witness exchange of cruise tourists

Oman Observer Comments Off on Muscat Airport, PSQ witness exchange of cruise tourists