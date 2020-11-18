CORONAVIRUS Local Main 

Oman reports 411 new cases, 10 deaths

Muscat: The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 411 new cases of Covid-19 on Wednesday, bringing the total number of cases registered in the Sultanate to 121,129.

MOH also reported 10 new Covid 19-related deaths, bringing the total death toll to 1,360. It may be noted that no figures were released by MOH on Tuesday.

The total recovery cases reached 112,014, which is 92.5 percent of the total cases reported so far.

Twenty-nine people were hospitalized during the past 24 hours, taking the total number of inpatients in hospitals to 274, including 128 in Intensive Care Units (ICUs).

 

