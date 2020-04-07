CORONAVIRUS Front Stories Local 

Oman reports 40 new Covid-19 cases, total 371

Muscat: The Ministry of Health on Tuesday announced the registration of 40 new confirmed cases with Covid-19, bringing the total cases to 371.

67 cases have recovered.

Two Covid-19-related deaths reported in the Sultanate have been from Muscat – first death, a 72-year-old citizen, was recorded on March 31 and the second death, again a 72-year-old citizen who contracted the disease earlier, was reported on Saturday, April 4.

The Ministry also advised all citizens and residents to keep on washing hands with water and soap, as well as avoiding touching the face, nose, mouth, and eyes and following the healthy habits when coughing and sneezing.

Full adherence to social distancing instructions issued by the Supreme Committee and the MOH is further required, it said.

 

 

 

