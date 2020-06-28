Oman reports 4 deaths today, total of 118 patients in ICU

The Ministry of Health (MOH) on Sunday announced 1,197 new cases of Covid-19 in the Sultanate, including 709 Omanis and 488 residents, which brought the total number of positive cases to 38, 150.

Four new deaths were reported due to Covid-19 on Sunday, taking the total toll to 163.

Of the total deaths reported, 102 of them are residents and 61 Omanis; 89 of them are in the 15-69 age group, 74 in the 60+ group and 137 of them are males.

Of the total 163 deaths, Muscat topped the list with 114, followed by South Batinah 18, North Batinah 12, Al Dhakilyah 6, South al Sharqiyah 4, North Sharqiyah 1, Dhofar 3, Al Dhahirah 1, Buraimi 4.

In the GCC, Saudi Arabia has recorded 1,511 deaths, followed by UAE 311, Kuwait 341, Qatar 110, and Bahrain 78.

On Sunday, Muscat reported 562 new cases, North al Batinah 230, South al Batinah 165, Al Dhakilyah 108, Al-Wusta 14, South Sharqiyah 27, North Sharqiyah 23, Al Buraimi 35, Al Dhahirah 22, Dhofar 10 and Musandam 1.

Within Muscat, Bausher reported 264 new cases, Seeb, 170, Amerat 48, Muttrah 47, Muscat 22 and Quriyat 11.

As of June 25, Oman nearly reported 27,000 cases in one month.

The number of deaths increased from 36 on May 24 to 153 as of June 26.

There is no conclusive evidence the opening businesses in the packages one to three has a role in increasing the cases, the government said.

MOH also reported that 837 patients recovered from Covid-19 during the past 24 hours, taking the total recoveries from the disease to 21,200 in Oman.

A total of 62 people were admitted to the hospital yesterday, taking the number of people in hospitals to 423, including 118 in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).