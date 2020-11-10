Oman reports 381 new cases, 6 deaths

Muscat: The Ministry of Health (MOH) on Monday reported 381 new cases of Covid-19, bringing the total number of cases registered in the Sultanate to 118,884.

MOH also reported six new Covid 19-related deaths, bringing the total death toll to 1,316.

The total recovery cases reached 109,330, while the recovery rate climbed to 92%.

During the past 24 hours reached 28 people were hospitalized, taking the total number of inpatients to 317, of which 135 cases are in Intensive Care Units (ICUs).