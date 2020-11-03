Oman reports 376 new cases, 8 deaths

Muscat: The Ministry of Health (MOH) on Tuesday reported 376 new cases of Covid-19, bringing the total number of cases registered in the Sultanate to 116,528.

MOH also reported 8 new Covid 19-related deaths, bringing the total death toll to 1,264.

The total recovery cases reached 106, 540, while the recovery rate climbed to 91.4%.

During the past 24 hours reached 39 people were hospitalized, taking the total number of inpatients to 382 cases, of which 164 cases are in Intensive Care Units (ICUs).