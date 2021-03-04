Oman reports 369 new cases, zero deaths

Muscat: The Ministry of Health (MOH) on Thursday reported 369 new cases of Covid-19, bringing the total number of cases registered in the Sultanate to 142,896.

MOH reported zero Covid 19-related death, keeping the total death toll at 1,583.

The total recovery cases reached 133, 491, or 93.4 per cent of the total cases reported.

Twenty-five patients were hospitalised during the past 24 hours, taking the total number of inpatients in hospitals to 197, including 80 in Intensive Care Units (ICUs).