Oman reports 363 new cases, 9 deaths

Muscat: The Ministry of Health (MOH) on Monday reported363 new cases of Covid-19, bringing the total number of cases registered in the Sultanate to 118,503.

MOH also reported nine new Covid 19-related deaths, bringing the total death toll to 1,310.

The total recovery cases reached 108,968, while the recovery rate climbed to 92%.

During the past 24 hours reached 26 people were hospitalized, taking the total number of inpatients to 337 cases, of which 140 cases are in Intensive Care Units (ICUs).