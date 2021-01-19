CORONAVIRUS Local Main 

Oman reports 135 new cases; 2 deaths

Oman Observer

Muscat: The Ministry of Health (MOH) on Tuesday reported 135 new cases of Covid-19, bringing the total number of cases registered in the Sultanate to 132,146.

MOH reported two Covid 19-related death, keeping the total death toll at 1,516.

The total recovery cases reached 124, 398, or 94.1 percent of the total cases reported.

Twenty-one patients were hospitalized during the past 24 hours, taking the total number of inpatients in hospitals to 79, including 22 in Intensive Care Units (ICUs).

 

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232. https://www.omanobserver.om/ is now on Telegram. Join our channel https://t.me/OmanObserverNews in your Telegram and stay updated

observer has 9421 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

Online passport application system unveiled for Indians

Vinod Nair Comments Off on Online passport application system unveiled for Indians

Symposium on academic advising held in Rustaq

Badriya Al Balushi Comments Off on Symposium on academic advising held in Rustaq

State Council, Pakistan Senate sign MoU

Oman Observer Comments Off on State Council, Pakistan Senate sign MoU