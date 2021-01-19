Oman reports 135 new cases; 2 deaths

Muscat: The Ministry of Health (MOH) on Tuesday reported 135 new cases of Covid-19, bringing the total number of cases registered in the Sultanate to 132,146.

MOH reported two Covid 19-related death, keeping the total death toll at 1,516.

The total recovery cases reached 124, 398, or 94.1 percent of the total cases reported.

Twenty-one patients were hospitalized during the past 24 hours, taking the total number of inpatients in hospitals to 79, including 22 in Intensive Care Units (ICUs).