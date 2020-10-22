CORONAVIRUS Local Main 

Oman reports 353 new cases, 10 deaths

Oman Observer

Muscat: The Ministry of Health (MOH) on Thursday reported 353 new cases of Covid-19, bringing the total number of cases registered in the Sultanate to 111, 837.

MOH also reported 10 new Covid 19-related deaths, bringing the total death toll to 1,147.

The total recovery cases reached 97, 949, while the recovery rate dropped to 87.5%.

During the past 24 hours reached 62 people were hospitalized, taking the total number of inpatients to 486 cases, of whom 202 cases are in Intensive Care Units (ICUs).

