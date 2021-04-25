CORONAVIRUS Front Stories Local 

Oman reports 35 deaths, 3,538 cases

Muscat: The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 3, 538 new cases on Sunday, bringing the total number of cases to 188,816.

Thirty-five (35 ) new deaths were reported, bringing the total death toll to 1,977.

Ninety-five (95) people were hospitalized during the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of inpatients in hospitals to 813, including 272 in intensive care units (ICUs).

The total recovery cases reached 168,770, which is 89.3 percent of the total cases reported.

