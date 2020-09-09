Oman reports 349 new cases, 9 deaths

Muscat: The total number of positive Covid-19 cases in the Sultanate has reached 87, 939, while the number of recoveries stood at 83, 511, which is 94.5 percent of the cases reported.

MOH also reported 349 new cases and nine deaths of Covid-19 in the past 24 hours.

The total number of Covid-19 related deaths stood at 751.

The Ministry also pointed out that 54 cases were hospitalized over the past 24 hours, adding that the total number of current hospitalized COVID-19-infected patients stands at 462, of which 167 are in intensive care units (ICU).