Oman reports 337 cases, one death

Muscat: The Ministry of Health (MOH) on Tuesday reported 337 new cases of Covid-19, bringing the total number of cases registered in the Sultanate to 137,929.

MOH reported also one Covid 19-related deaths, taking the total death toll at 1,544.

The total recovery cases reached 129, 543, which is 94% of the total recovery rate.

Twenty-eight patients were hospitalized during the past 24 hours, taking the total number of inpatients in hospitals to 141, including 42 in Intensive Care Units (ICUs).

 

