Oman reports 330 new cases, three deaths

Muscat: The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 330 new cases of Covid-19 on Monday, bringing the total number of cases registered in the Sultanate to 139, 692.

MOH reported three Covid 19-related deaths, keeping the total death toll to 1,555.

The total recovery cases reached 130, 848, which is 94% of the total recovery rate.

Twenty-six patients were hospitalized during the past 24 hours, taking the total number of inpatients in hospitals to 171, including 59 in Intensive Care Units (ICUs).