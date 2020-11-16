Oman reports 329 new cases, 12 deaths

Muscat: The Ministry of Health (MOH) on Monday reported 329 new cases of Covid-19, bringing the total number of cases registered in the Sultanate to 120,718.

MOH also reported 12 new Covid 19-related deaths, bringing the total death toll to 1,350.

The total recovery cases reached 111,446, which is 92.3 percent of the total cases reported so far.

Thirty-seven people were hospitalized during the past 24 hours, taking the total number of inpatients in hospitals to 297, including 140 in Intensive Care Units (ICUs).