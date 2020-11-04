CORONAVIRUS Main 

Oman reports 319 new cases, 11 deaths

Muscat: The Ministry of Health (MOH) on Wednesday reported 319 new cases of Covid-19, bringing the total number of cases registered in the Sultanate to 116,847.

MOH also reported 11 new Covid 19-related deaths, bringing the total death toll to 1,275.

The total recovery cases reached 106, 903, while the recovery rate climbed to 91.4%.

During the past 24 hours reached 32 people were hospitalized, taking the total number of inpatients to 371 cases, of which 158 cases are in Intensive Care Units (ICUs).

 

