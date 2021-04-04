CORONAVIRUS Front Stories 

Oman notifies 31 deaths in 72 hours

Oman Observer

Muscat: The Ministry of Health (MOH) on Sunday reported 3, 139  new cases of Covid-19, bringing the total number of cases registered in the Sultanate to 163, 157.

MOH reported thirty-one new Covid 19-related deaths, bringing the total death toll to 1,712.

The total recovery cases reached 146, 677, which is 90 percent of the total cases reported.

Ninety-seven patients were hospitalized during the past 24 hours, taking the total number of inpatients in hospitals to 590, including 186 in Intensive Care Units (ICUs).

Last week, SC said the period between April 1 and May 31, 2021, will be highly critical to the Sultanate. It will take a series of comprehensive measures that may include complete closure or a ban on movement.

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232. https://www.omanobserver.om/ is now on Telegram. Join our channel https://t.me/OmanObserverNews in your Telegram and stay updated

observer has 9607 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

Priority for education, employment in His Majesty’s speech

Oman Observer Comments Off on Priority for education, employment in His Majesty’s speech

First day of Muharram announced

Oman Observer Comments Off on First day of Muharram announced

Annual health report 2016: MOH expenditure down 11%

Oman Observer Comments Off on Annual health report 2016: MOH expenditure down 11%