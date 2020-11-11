Oman reports 302 new cases, 5 deaths

Muscat: The Ministry of Health (MOH) on Monday reported 302 new cases of Covid-19, bringing the total number of cases registered in the Sultanate to 119, 186.

MOH also reported five new Covid 19-related deaths, bringing the total death toll to 1,321.

The total recovery cases reached 109,633, while the recovery rate climbed to 92%.

During the past 24 hours reached 37 people were hospitalized, taking the total number of inpatients to 309, of which 134 cases are in Intensive Care Units (ICUs).