Oman reports 3 deaths, 361 new cases

Muscat: The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 361 new cases of Covid-19 on Tuesday, bringing the total number of cases registered in the Sultanate to 142, 169.

MOH reported three Covid 19-related deaths, taking the total death toll to 1,580.

The total recovery cases reached 132,945, which is 94% of the total recovery rate.

Nineteen patients were hospitalized during the past 24 hours, taking the total number of inpatients in hospitals to 198, including 70 in Intensive Care Units (ICUs).