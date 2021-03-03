Oman reports 3 deaths, 358 new cases

Muscat: The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 358 new cases of Covid-19 on Wednesday, bringing the total number of cases registered in the Sultanate to 142, 527.

MOH reported three Covid 19-related deaths, taking the total death toll to 1,583.

The total recovery cases reached 133,138, which is 94% of the total recovery rate.

Twenty-three patients were hospitalized during the past 24 hours, taking the total number of inpatients in hospitals to 188, including 77 in Intensive Care Units (ICUs).