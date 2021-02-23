CORONAVIRUS Main 

Oman reports 297 new cases, two deaths

Muscat: The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 297 new cases of Covid-19 on Tuesday, bringing the total number of cases registered in the Sultanate to 139, 989.

MOH reported two Covid 19-related deaths, keeping the total death toll to 1,557.

The total recovery cases reached 131 143, which is 94% of the total recovery rate.

Thirty-five patients were hospitalized during the past 24 hours, taking the total number of inpatients in hospitals to 182, including 64 in Intensive Care Units (ICUs).

