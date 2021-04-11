Oman reports 29 deaths, 3, 544 cases

Muscat: The Ministry of Health reported 3, 544 new cases on Sunday, bringing the total number of cases to 171,549. Twenty-nine new Covid-related deaths were reported, bringing the total death toll to 1,776.

One hundred and five (105) people were hospitalized during the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of inpatients in hospitals to 733, including 229 in intensive care units (ICUs).

The total recovery cases reached 152,784, which is 89 percent of the total cases reported.