Oman reports 288 new cases, zero deaths

Muscat: The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 288 new cases of Covid-19 on Thursday, bringing the total number of cases registered in the Sultanate to 138,494.

MOH reported zero Covid 19-related death, keeping the total death toll at 1,549.

The total recovery cases reached 130, 084, which is 94% of the total recovery rate.

Twenty-four patients were hospitalized during the past 24 hours, taking the total number of inpatients in hospitals to 155, including 56 in Intensive Care Units (ICUs).

