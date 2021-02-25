Oman reports 288 new cases, four deaths

Muscat: The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 288 new cases of Covid-19 on Thursday, bringing the total number of cases registered in the Sultanate to 140,588

MOH reported four Covid 19-related deaths, taking the total death toll to 1,562.

The total recovery cases reached 131, 684, which is 94% of the total recovery rate.

Twenty-nine patients were hospitalized during the past 24 hours, taking the total number of inpatients in hospitals to 192, including 68 in Intensive Care Units (ICUs).