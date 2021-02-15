Oman reports 286 cases, one death

Muscat: The Ministry of Health (MOH) on Monday reported 286 new cases of Covid-19, bringing the total number of cases registered in the Sultanate to 137,592.

MOH reported also one Covid 19-related deaths, taking the total death toll at 1,543.

The total recovery cases reached 129, 291, which is 94% of the total recovery rate.

Twenty patients were hospitalized during the past 24 hours, taking the total number of inpatients in hospitals to 128, including 41 in Intensive Care Units (ICUs).