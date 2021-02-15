CORONAVIRUS Local Main 

Oman reports 286 cases, one death

Oman Observer ,

Muscat: The Ministry of Health (MOH) on Monday reported 286 new cases of Covid-19, bringing the total number of cases registered in the Sultanate to 137,592.

MOH reported also one Covid 19-related deaths, taking the total death toll at 1,543.

The total recovery cases reached 129, 291, which is 94% of the total recovery rate.

Twenty patients were hospitalized during the past 24 hours, taking the total number of inpatients in hospitals to 128, including 41 in Intensive Care Units (ICUs).

 

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232. https://www.omanobserver.om/ is now on Telegram. Join our channel https://t.me/OmanObserverNews in your Telegram and stay updated

observer has 9590 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

KUDOS TO ROYAL HOSPITAL DOCTORS

Oman Observer Comments Off on KUDOS TO ROYAL HOSPITAL DOCTORS

Face mask and people with respiratory diseases

Kabeer Yousuf Comments Off on Face mask and people with respiratory diseases

Pfizer ends COVID-19 trial with 95% efficacy

Oman Observer Comments Off on Pfizer ends COVID-19 trial with 95% efficacy