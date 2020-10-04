CORONAVIRUS Front Stories Local 

Oman reports 2,685 new cases, 42 deaths

Muscat: The Ministry of Health (MOH) on Sunday announced 2,685  new COVID-19 cases and 42 deaths.

The total number of positive Covid-19 cases in the Sultanate has reached 101, 270, while the number of recoveries stood at 90,296, which is 89.1 percent of the cases reported.

The total number of Covid-19 related deaths stood at 977.

The Ministry also pointed out that 54 cases were hospitalized over the past 24 hours, adding that the total number of current hospitalized COVID-19-infected patients stands at 560, of which 210 are in intensive care units (ICU).

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

