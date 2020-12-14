Oman reports 264 new cases, one death

Muscat: The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 571 new cases of Covid-19 on Monday, bringing the total number of cases registered in the Sultanate to 126, 504.

MOH reported eight Covid 19-related deaths, taking the total death toll to 1,472.

The total recovery cases reached 118,287, which is 93.5 percent of the total cases reported so far.

Fourteen (14) people were hospitalized during the past 24 hours, taking the total number of inpatients in hospitals to 122, including 57 in Intensive Care Units (ICUs).