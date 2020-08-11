Local Main 

Oman reports 263 new cases, including 12 deaths

As many as 263 new cases of Covid-19) were registered in the Sultanate on Tuesday, in addition to 12 new deaths.

The total number of registered positive cases in the Sultanate has reached 82,050 injuries, including 533 deaths.

A total of 76,720 patients have recovered, bringing the recovery rate to 93.5 percent.

The Ministry stated that the number of patients admitted to hospitals during the past 24 hours is 48, bringing the total number of inpatients to 458, including 164 in the ICU.

 

 

 

 

 

