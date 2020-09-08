Oman reports 262 new cases, 8 deaths

Muscat: The total number of positive Covid-19 cases in the Sultanate has reached 87, 590, while the number of recoveries stood at 82, 973, which is 94.7 percent of the cases reported.

MOH also reported 262 new cases and eight deaths of Covid-19 in the past 24 hours.

The total number of Covid-19 related deaths stood at 742.

The Ministry also pointed out that 52 cases were hospitalized over the past 24 hours, adding that the total number of current hospitalized COVID-19-infected patients stands at 472, of which 161 are in intensive care units (ICU).