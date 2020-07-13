Oman reports 2,614 new cases, including 1,572 citizens

Muscat: The Ministry of Health on Monday announced that two people died of Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, taking the total death toll in Oman to 259.

MOH also announced 2,164 new cases of Covid-19 in the Sultanate, including 1,572 Omanis and 592 residents, which brought the total number of positive cases to 58, 179.

According to MOH, a total of 6, 173 people were tested in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of tests in Oman to 244, 787.

MOH also reported that 1,159 new patients recovered from Covid-19 during the past 24 hours, taking the total recoveries from the disease to 37, 257 in Oman.

A total of 67 people were admitted to the hospital yesterday, taking the number of people in hospitals to 519, including 146 in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

The Ministry has called upon everyone to take individual and social responsibility and comply with precautionary measures, especially wearing masks following social distance.