Muscat: The Ministry of Health (MOH) on Thursday reported 256 new cases of Covid-19, bringing the total number of cases registered in the Sultanate to 119,442.

MOH also reported five new Covid 19-related deaths, bringing the total death toll to 1,326.

The total recovery cases reached 110,050.

35 people hospitalized during the past 24 hours, including 10 in intensive care.